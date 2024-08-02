Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Earnings Results

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.430-1.430 EPS.
Axcelis Technologies Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $6.82 on Friday, reaching $106.00. 724,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,759. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $196.03. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.31.
Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies
In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
