Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Cut to $165.00

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS traded down $6.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.14. The stock had a trading volume of 636,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.61. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $93.77 and a 12-month high of $196.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,408,000 after buying an additional 26,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 964.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 46,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

