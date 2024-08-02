Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Announces Earnings Results

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $114.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.83 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

Axonics Stock Performance

Shares of AXNX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $68.49. 813,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,945. Axonics has a 1 year low of $48.30 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Axonics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.57.

Axonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.