Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80, Briefing.com reports. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

AX traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.60. 926,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.63. Axos Financial has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $79.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

