Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Shares Gap Down to $77.61

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.61, but opened at $71.05. Axos Financial shares last traded at $72.36, with a volume of 25,196 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Axos Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.80. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 260,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 14,953 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,495,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 187,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

