B. Riley Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a report released on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst M. Key now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for 5E Advanced Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for 5E Advanced Materials’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

5E Advanced Materials Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ FEAM opened at $1.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. 5E Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.32.

Institutional Trading of 5E Advanced Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEAM. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in the Mojave Desert region in eastern San Bernardino County, California.

