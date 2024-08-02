B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 152,796 ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 152,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.80% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 62.0% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $815,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $2,559,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Price Performance

QID stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $34.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

