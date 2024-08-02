B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,060.5% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 337,979 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,757,000. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,603,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,235,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after acquiring an additional 150,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 381.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 123,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.23. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $73.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

