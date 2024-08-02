B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

IYE opened at $47.69 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $51.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

