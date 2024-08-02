B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PBF Energy worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 30.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 51,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.19 per share, with a total value of $2,355,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,875,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,085,395.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,091,100 shares of company stock valued at $93,004,617. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.30.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

PBF opened at $40.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.60. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

