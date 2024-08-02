B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,803 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,944 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total value of $360,034.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,858 shares of company stock worth $2,223,504 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $63.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $65.90.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

