B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Targa Resources by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 1,351.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.15.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $135.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average of $111.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $138.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,361,584.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

