B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,628 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sunrun by 169.4% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 99,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 62,443 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,855,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,449,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Sunrun by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 215,836 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 157.3% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 186,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 114,249 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $171,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $18.69 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.13.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,252,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,252,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $33,197.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 315,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,744.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,261. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sunrun from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

