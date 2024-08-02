B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,988 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 147.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after purchasing an additional 312,475 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 268,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 67,228 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

PHO opened at $69.65 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $70.40. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0926 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

