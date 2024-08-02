B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 564,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,384,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 186,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,929,000 after purchasing an additional 136,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 3.8 %

FITB opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,920. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.