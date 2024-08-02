B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $539,785.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,854 shares of company stock worth $3,366,983. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Get Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BSX opened at $74.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $109.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $79.43.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.