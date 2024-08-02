B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $367.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.49 and a 200 day moving average of $324.10. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $367.00. The company has a market capitalization of $94.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 553.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $1,999,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,268 shares of company stock worth $6,804,285. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.06.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

