B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $3.83 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,884 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $64.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average of $60.08.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

