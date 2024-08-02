B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,787 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 37,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 489,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 66,837 shares during the last quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 45,177 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth about $652,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 126,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $18.19.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

