B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $866,000 Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $988,852,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,014,000 after purchasing an additional 118,894 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,905,000 after buying an additional 735,270 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,594,000 after acquiring an additional 690,643 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ferguson by 589.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,570 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson stock opened at $208.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ferguson

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.