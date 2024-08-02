B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,296 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $180.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $185.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.72.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

