B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 537 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,119,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $243.30 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $183.29 and a 1 year high of $250.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.15.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

