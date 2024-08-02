B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,873.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,738.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $40.16.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

