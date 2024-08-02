B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,298 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO opened at $122.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.38. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $126.45.

Insider Activity

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.33 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 19.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 359,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.29.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

