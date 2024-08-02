B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 140,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,678,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675,324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 543,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,269,000 after buying an additional 62,786 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,997,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,618,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after buying an additional 77,838 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV stock opened at $182.00 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.37 and a one year high of $185.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

