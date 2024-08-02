B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 6,185 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $2,473,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 21.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,218,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 211,961 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,381 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.99 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

