B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 8,066 Shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of ECC stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $757.96 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $10.58.

Eagle Point Credit Cuts Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 88.90%. The business had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 17%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

