Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.44 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $175.92 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002010 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $4,391,497.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.