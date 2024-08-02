Ball (NYSE:BALL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Ball Stock Performance
Shares of Ball stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $64.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,196. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.93. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Ball Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALL. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ball
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.