Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLDP shares. HSBC cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ballard Power Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 8.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,321,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 186,833 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 18.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 106,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,978 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 84.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 36,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 28.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 11.66, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.85.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.