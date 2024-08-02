Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04, reports. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $810.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.15 million.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:BCH opened at $23.92 on Thursday. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $24.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200 day moving average is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile in the second quarter worth $294,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $60,462,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Banco de Chile by 629.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Banco de Chile during the first quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Banco de Chile from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

