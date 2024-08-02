Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Gap Down to $22.82

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.82, but opened at $20.88. Bandwidth shares last traded at $19.09, with a volume of 25,495 shares changing hands.

BAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $465.92 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $171.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,769 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $39,307.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,681.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 1,769 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $39,307.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,681.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 1,290 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $26,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,973 shares of company stock valued at $664,643 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

