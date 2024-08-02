Bank of America Downgrades Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Neutral

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $110.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCHP. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.53.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $84.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.46. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,196,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 18,944.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,973,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,685 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,152,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,497 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,815,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 425.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,377,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,962 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.