Bank of America Raises Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $60.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FLS. StockNews.com lowered Flowserve from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.27.

FLS stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $35.31 and a 12 month high of $52.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.01.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Flowserve had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

In related news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,354,005.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $34,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

