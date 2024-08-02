Barclays Boosts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $180.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from $169.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,443. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.26. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,860,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,860,621.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $11,009,150. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,930,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,673,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth $30,342,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

