Barclays Boosts New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $30.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NYCB. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Community Bancorp to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.91.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.50 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($1.89). New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,654,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,088,000 after purchasing an additional 844,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $77,628,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 6,213,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 53,275 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,574,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after purchasing an additional 500,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,579,000 after purchasing an additional 33,122 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

