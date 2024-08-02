Barclays Boosts NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $20.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NOV to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of NOV in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.08.

NOV stock opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.70. NOV has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 12.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NOV by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in NOV by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 1,306.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NOV by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 515,898 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,462,000 after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,354 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

