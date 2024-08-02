Barclays Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $200.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.75.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $188.92. 3,151,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,788. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $193.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $30,956,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,589,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,426,201,836.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,009,788 shares of company stock worth $683,888,026. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,258,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $682,699,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

