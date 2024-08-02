Barclays Increases C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $75.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 25.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CHRW. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.79. 515,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,005. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 155,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 27,103 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,585,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 26,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

