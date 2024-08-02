Barclays Increases F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $214.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $189.00 to $214.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FFIV. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on F5 from $204.00 to $182.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on F5 from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of F5 from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $167.00 price target (down previously from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.89.

F5 Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of F5 stock opened at $195.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a 52 week low of $145.45 and a 52 week high of $205.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.55.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5 will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total value of $245,847.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,912 shares in the company, valued at $20,839,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $283,659.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,262.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.55, for a total value of $245,847.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,839,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,885 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,222. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of F5

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the second quarter valued at $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

