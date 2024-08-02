Barclays Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $142.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $126.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average is $119.78. The stock has a market cap of $116.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis has a twelve month low of $96.64 and a twelve month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 50,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

