Barclays Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $16.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNAP. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 57,863,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,539,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. Snap has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,396.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $59,921.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,396.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,279,089. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,148,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,786,000 after purchasing an additional 830,889 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,272,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,206,000 after acquiring an additional 385,191 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,334,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,124,000 after acquiring an additional 751,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

