Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Declares Dividend of GBX 2.90

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Barclays Price Performance

LON BARC opened at GBX 217.45 ($2.80) on Friday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 128.12 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 241.80 ($3.11). The company has a market capitalization of £32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 829.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 190.71.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.60) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.34) to GBX 250 ($3.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.31) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.15) price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 276 ($3.55).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anna Cross sold 53,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.61), for a total transaction of £108,446.66 ($139,499.18). Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.