Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2684 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27.

Barclays has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years. Barclays has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Barclays to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $10.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,034,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,057,506. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44. Barclays has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $12.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

