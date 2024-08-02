Barclays Raises Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $249.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $213.00 to $249.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.43.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $233.72. 394,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,666. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $191.97 and a one year high of $238.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.51 and a 200 day moving average of $210.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $421,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.