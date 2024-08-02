Barclays Trims Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Target Price to $18.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

WEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,657. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 62.68%. The company had revenue of $570.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,097,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,140 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 2.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,344,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,683,000 after purchasing an additional 111,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,706,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,141,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 63,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Wendy’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,321,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,571,000 after buying an additional 68,356 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

