Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:BRN opened at $2.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.15.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
