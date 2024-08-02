Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:BRN opened at $2.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 18,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,675.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,678.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 24,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $69,391.79. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,767,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,505.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 18,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $50,675.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,735,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,678.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,681 shares of company stock valued at $155,509. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.