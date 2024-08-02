Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ BBSI traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.21. 51,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,705. The firm has a market cap of $947.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.11. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.13 million. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Barrett Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Cusick sold 2,400 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $79,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

