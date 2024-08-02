Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of BHC stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,508,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,287. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.77. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $11.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.96.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

