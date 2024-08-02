Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BLCO has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday. Evercore lifted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bausch + Lomb from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Trading Down 3.2 %

Bausch + Lomb stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.32. 137,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,993. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14,052.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 478.0% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.